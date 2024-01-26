Fighter box office collection day 1: Hrithik Roshan's new movie takes a good start; aims higher on Republic Day holiday?
Nikita Thakkar
Jan 26, 2024
Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone directed by Siddharth Anand released in theatres on January 25.
The film that is an aerial war drama also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role.
Made on a budget of Rs 250 crore approximately, Fighter managed to impress the audience. It has only received positive reviews.
Talking about the box office numbers, Fighter managed to take a flying start even though it released on a non-holiday.
As per Sacnilk.com, Fighter made around Rs 22 crore on its opening day. These are early estimates.
Fighter is the first big release of 2024 and it has set some high expectations and targets.
Fighter is also aiming to register higher numbers on second day as it is a Republic Day holiday.
It won't come as a surprise if the film makes double of its opening day on Republic Day given that it has a patriotic theme.
Plus, it has no competition from any other big movie in theatres.
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's chemistry is making a lot of noise. They are fire on screen.
BollywoodLife gave Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter four and a half stars.
From seeti-maar action stunts to energetic dance performances, it has all.
