Fighter box office collection day 2: Hrithik Roshan new movie crosses THIS milestone on second day
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2024
Fighter movie released on January 25, 2025. The aerial war drama dropped right before Republic Day.
Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and others, Fighter helmed by Siddharth Anand received rave reviews.
There was tremendous hype around Fighter given that Hrithik and Deepika have been paired opposite each other for the first time.
Their crackling chemistry called for attention ever since the teaser made its way to the internet.
All of it has translated in box office numbers. On day 1, Fighter made around Rs 22.5 crore as per Sacnilk.com.
On day 2, that is the Republic Day, Fighter made around Rs 39 crore as per Sacnilk. These are early estimates.
Given the numbers, Fighter easily managed to cross Rs 50 crore mark at the box office in two days.
The Republic Day holiday has definitely helped the film as there has been good growth in numbers.
It is being anticipated that Fighter will register more powerful numbers on the first Saturday.
Talking about reviews, BollywoodLife gave a thumbs up to Fighter.
Quite a few celebrities too have dropped in their reviews and applauded Fighter team for presenting an entertaining action drama.
For those who don't know Fighter has been made on a budget of Rs 250 crore.
