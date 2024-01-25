Fighter Box Office Collection: Will Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone movie break day 1 records of Jawan, Pathaan and other movies?
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2024
Fighter is out in cinemas from today. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and others.
Fighter is an aerial action movie which has a lot of adrenaline-pumping action sequences, especially combat sequences.
Reports state that Fighter is made on a budget of Rs 250 crore.
What could be the box office collection of the movie? Will it break the day 1 record of highest-grosser movies?
Topping the list is Jawan with Rs 65.5 crore.
Pathaan is next with Rs 55.5 crore opening day business.
Animal claims the third spot with Rs 54.75 crores as per Sacnilk.
Next is KGF 2 with a box office collection of Rs 53.95 crore on day 1.
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer War made a business of Rs 51.6 crore.
Thugs of Hindostan minted Rs 50.75 crore on day 1.
Tiger 3 takes 7th place with Rs 43 crore business.
Happy New Year starring SRK, Deepika and others made Rs 42.62 crore on day 1.
Bharat collected Rs 42.3 crores on the first day.
Baahubali 2 earned Rs 41 crore on the first day of its release.
Prem Ratan Chan Payo minted Rs 40. 35 crores at the box office.
Lastly, we have Gadar 2 which earned Rs 40.1 crore.
