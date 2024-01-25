Fighter Box Office Collection: Will Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone movie break day 1 records of Jawan, Pathaan and other movies? 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2024

Fighter is out in cinemas from today. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and others.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fighter is an aerial action movie which has a lot of adrenaline-pumping action sequences, especially combat sequences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reports state that Fighter is made on a budget of Rs 250 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What could be the box office collection of the movie? Will it break the day 1 record of highest-grosser movies?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Topping the list is Jawan with Rs 65.5 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan is next with Rs 55.5 crore opening day business.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal claims the third spot with Rs 54.75 crores as per Sacnilk.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Next is KGF 2 with a box office collection of Rs 53.95 crore on day 1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer War made a business of Rs 51.6 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thugs of Hindostan minted Rs 50.75 crore on day 1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger 3 takes 7th place with Rs 43 crore business.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy New Year starring SRK, Deepika and others made Rs 42.62 crore on day 1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bharat collected Rs 42.3 crores on the first day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali 2 earned Rs 41 crore on the first day of its release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prem Ratan Chan Payo minted Rs 40. 35 crores at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lastly, we have Gadar 2 which earned Rs 40.1 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Animal OTT release date and platform: Official update on Ranbir Kapoor film

 

 Find Out More