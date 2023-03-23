Fighter: Deepika Padukone's top 10 character details as an air force officer

Deepika Padukone's most awaited movie is Fighter. Here, are the top details of her character which will totally blow your mind away.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2023

Different avatar

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand who is directing Project K revealed Deepika will be seen in a different role.

Reunion

Siddharth revealed in Pathaan the actress essayed the role of a spy and in Fighter she will play the role of an air force officer.

Deepika's role in Fighter

Siddharth said that Deepika's character is authentic and is rooted.

Deepika's style

The director said that in Pathaan, Deepika had a role that was a commercial-extravagant.

Good research

For her role in Fighter, Deepika has done terrific research.

Action

Deepika will be seen doing a lot of crazy things and action, in Fighter.

Fighter

Fans of Deepika have a lot of expectations post-Pathaan.

About the movie

Deepika will be seen with Hrithik Roshan in the film.

Shooting done

Siddharth revealed that the third schedule of the shooting has been wrapped.

Shooting locations

Siddharth revealed that the film has been shot in Assam, Kashmir and Hyderabad.

