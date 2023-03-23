Fighter: Deepika Padukone's top 10 character details as an air force officer

Deepika Padukone's most awaited movie is Fighter. Here, are the top details of her character which will totally blow your mind away.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2023
Pathaan director Siddharth Anand who is directing Project K revealed Deepika will be seen in a different role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Siddharth revealed in Pathaan the actress essayed the role of a spy and in Fighter she will play the role of an air force officer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Siddharth said that Deepika's character is authentic and is rooted.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The director said that in Pathaan, Deepika had a role that was a commercial-extravagant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For her role in Fighter, Deepika has done terrific research.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika will be seen doing a lot of crazy things and action, in Fighter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans of Deepika have a lot of expectations post-Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika will be seen with Hrithik Roshan in the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Siddharth revealed that the third schedule of the shooting has been wrapped.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Siddharth revealed that the film has been shot in Assam, Kashmir and Hyderabad.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!