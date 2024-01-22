Fighter fame Anil Kapoor's net worth and income will leave you stunned
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024
Anil Kapoor is making headlines with recent roles in films like Thank You For Coming, Animal, and the upcoming Fighter, earning praise for his versatile acting.
Anil Kapoor has been in the film industry for over four decades and made his debut as a producer in 2002 with 'Badhaai Ho Badhaai.'
His net worth is approximately 134 crores, showing a significant 35% growth in recent years.
Kapoor is among the top taxpayers in the country and earns an estimated yearly salary of INR 12 crores, with a monthly income of about INR 1 crore.
He charges around 2 crores for each movie and 55 lakhs for brand endorsements, partnering with brands like Spotify, Cred, Malabar Gold and Diamond, and more.
Apart from acting, Kapoor is involved in film production, having contributed to the making of nine films, including Aisha, Khoobsurat, and Veere Di Wedding.
Anil Kapoor owns a lavish three-story home in Juhu worth around 30 crores, featuring unique amenities like a private elevator.
He also owns properties in Dubai, California, and London, showcasing his global investments.
Kapoor's impressive car collection includes a BMW, Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Porsche, Bentley, Jaguar, and Audi.
Throughout his career, Kapoor has received numerous awards, including Filmfare awards and a National Award for Best Actor.
His role in "Slumdog Millionaire" earned him global fame and an Oscar Award as well.
