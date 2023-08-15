Fighter, Jawan and more: Top 10 upcoming new movies that would be treat for action lovers

Gear up for some action-packed adventure with these films.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi's films will have high-octane fighting scenes.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer will see heavy action sequences.

Fighter

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's film will give you an adrenaline rush.

Animal

The teaser suggests that Ranbir Kapoor will be in his most fierce avatar.

Singham Again

Flying cars and top class fighting scenes - That's what you can expect from Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty collaboration.

Yodha

The action thriller stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead.

Ganapath - Part 1

A Tiger Shroff film is incomplete without action.

Baaghi 4

Baaghi 4 is also in the pipeline.

Don 3

Ranveer Singh starrer is expected to have a lot of fighting scenes.

Salaar

Prabhas starrer is an action thriller.

