Fighter Movie Review in just 10 important points
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2024
Siddharth Anand outdoes himself. Fighter is better than War and Pathaan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aerial action extravaganza laced with patriotism has all the ingredients to make it the perfect big screen experience.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The air combat scenes are adrenaline rushing, the story - though known and predictable - has a gripping narrative that keeps you hooked.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Romantic scenes between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are fire. They are just too hot to handle together.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik is effortless as Patty and looks his dishest best in his introduction scenes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika is flawless in every scene. After Pathaan and Jawan last year, she once again will leave you in awe with her superlative performance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Kapoor as the Commanding Officer is brilliant and plays his part with great restraint and intensity.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The villain here Rishabh Sawhney is cruel and invincible. 'Dread' was his brief and he delivered dread.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The songs and background music complements the film's narrative and there are some soul stirring songs as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are some seeti maar dialogues and will stir up emotions. There is no obnoxious jingoism or over dramatization.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fighter is a must-watch with BollywoodLife rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Fighter in theaters and other Top 10 movies laden with patriotism on OTT that are a perfect Republic Day watch
Find Out More