Fighter Movie Review in just 10 important points 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2024

Siddharth Anand outdoes himself. Fighter is better than War and Pathaan.

Aerial action extravaganza laced with patriotism has all the ingredients to make it the perfect big screen experience.

The air combat scenes are adrenaline rushing, the story - though known and predictable - has a gripping narrative that keeps you hooked.

Romantic scenes between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are fire. They are just too hot to handle together.

Hrithik is effortless as Patty and looks his dishest best in his introduction scenes.

Deepika is flawless in every scene. After Pathaan and Jawan last year, she once again will leave you in awe with her superlative performance.

Anil Kapoor as the Commanding Officer is brilliant and plays his part with great restraint and intensity.

The villain here Rishabh Sawhney is cruel and invincible. 'Dread' was his brief and he delivered dread.

The songs and background music complements the film's narrative and there are some soul stirring songs as well.

There are some seeti maar dialogues and will stir up emotions. There is no obnoxious jingoism or over dramatization.

Fighter is a must-watch with BollywoodLife rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

