Fighter OTT release to break Pathaan record?

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s recent release Figher could also be reportedly sold for around 150 crores.

Previously we saw, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan being sold 250 crores on Netflix and Pathaan being sold for 100 crores on Amazon Prime Video.

There's speculation about which streaming platform will acquire Fighter with Netflix being a potential candidate as of now.

Both the movies were directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter received mixed reviews despite its global box office success.

The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor as Indian Air Force officers.

Despite the decent box office earnings of Fighter, the movie wasn’t able to make anything close to what Pathaan did.

Siddharth Anand defended the film's collections, citing the lack of air travel experience among most Indians.

He also mentioned that the comparisons with Hollywood's Top Gun films generated negativity.

Anand mentioned that the audience should have more respect for movies as it was inspired by the true 2019 historical events.

