Fighter OTT release to break Pathaan record?
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s recent release Figher could also be reportedly sold for around 150 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Previously we saw, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan being sold 250 crores on Netflix and Pathaan being sold for 100 crores on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There's speculation about which streaming platform will acquire Fighter with Netflix being a potential candidate as of now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both the movies were directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter received mixed reviews despite its global box office success.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor as Indian Air Force officers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite the decent box office earnings of Fighter, the movie wasn’t able to make anything close to what Pathaan did.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Siddharth Anand defended the film's collections, citing the lack of air travel experience among most Indians.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He also mentioned that the comparisons with Hollywood's Top Gun films generated negativity.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anand mentioned that the audience should have more respect for movies as it was inspired by the true 2019 historical events.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood black comedies on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT
Find Out More