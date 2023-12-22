Fighter, Pushpa 2 and more: Lineup of mega budget films in 2024
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 22, 2023
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's movie Kalki 2898 AD will release on January 12, 2024. The dystopian film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and more.
Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas is clashing with Kalki 2898 AD in January.
Telugu film Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu in the leading role is also releasing on January 12.
Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor is releasing on January 25, 2024. It is one mega-budge movie with deadly action scenes.
Sidharth Malhotra's movie Yodha that was supposed to release in 2023 got pushed to March 15, 2024.
On April 5, 2024, we will see Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's movie Devara in theatres. It is an action thriller that will be filled with emotions.
Kartik Aaryan's movie Chandu Champion will release on June 14, 2024. The film will see Kartik Aaryan in a very different avatar, away from his lover boy image.
The multi-starrer Singham Again has locked August 15, 2024 for its theatrical release.
Ajay Devgn's Singham Again will be clashing with Allu Arjun's much awaited movie Pushpa: The Rule.
Housefull 5 is set to take on the box office during Diwali 2024.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is expected to release on Eid in 2024.
Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled to release in December 2024. It stars Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Talpade and many more.
