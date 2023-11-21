Fighter, Pushpa 2 and other Top 10 most-awaited big screen Hindi movies in 2024
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023
A highly anticipated film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with two of the biggest action stars, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is ready for a release in 2024.
Pushpa was loved by masses and now we all are waiting for Pushpa 2 to get released in the theaters.
We also can't miss the action-packed movie that Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani are bringing us with Yodha.
Welcome To The Jungle is another film starring Akshay Kumar. The third movie in the Welcome series, featuring a fantastic cast, is sure to be a hit.
Fans are eagerly awaiting Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor's Fighter, another action packed film.
Another film starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar is the fantastic movie Sky Force. It features Nimrat Kaur as well and has an engaging story.
Deepika Padukone appears to be dominating 2024, much like Akshay Kumar. She is going to charm us with this Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan film, 2898 AD Kalki before Fighter.
Housefull 5 will be another group show featuring Akshay Kumar. It is expected to make us laugh out loud.
We are all going to be in complete awe of this Pan-Indian film, Merry Christmas, which stars Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif.
With their shared screen time in Game Changer, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani will also surprise fans with a new pairing.
