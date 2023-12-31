Fighter star Deepika Padukone’s DIY winter skincare routine

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 31, 2023

Deepika's homemade malai face mask is a must-have for anyone hoping to achieve perfect skin this winter.

To prepare this face pack, you just need three items. These three are haldi (turmeric), malai (fresh cream), and besan (gram flour).

Combine a generous amount of besan and a small teaspoon of turmeric in a bowl to create this incredibly easy face mask.

Add the malai now and combine the ingredients. Add a few drops of water or rose water if the paste is too thick.

When the pack is done, use a brush or your fingertips to evenly apply it to your face. When it dries, wash it off with water.

The three components of the face mask are all good for the skin. And Deepika makes sure to use them in her skincare routine.

Malai is excellent for skin that is moderately to extremely dry because it acts as a moisturizer.

