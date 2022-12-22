Fighter star Hrithik Roshan followed this diet for the movie

Hrithik Roshan is preparing hard for his next movie Fighter. This is the diet that the star is following for the film which surely deserves your attention.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Hrithik's meal plan

His trainer Kris told Indian Express that the actor for the movie is having six meals in a day.

Eating properly

Hrithik is eating well for the movie as he is focusing on muscle building, reportedly.

Hrithik's diet for Fighter

The actor is eating protein rich food like poultry, fish, egg whites, protein shake to name a few.

Carb intake

The actor reportedly is eating potatoes, sweet potatoes, oats and rice. He is also eating healthy fats like egg yolks, nuts to name a few.

No cheat meals

Sadly the actor is not allowed to cheat for the preparation of his next film Fighter.

No sweets

Did you know that the actor has a sweet tooth, but he is not allowed to have the same.

Workout

The actor is working out for an hour daily where he is focusing on training one body part.

Discipline

The actor is skipping chocolates, cakes and is following a lot of discipline for his next movie.

Cardio

Apart from following a strict diet, the actor is doing cardio everyday for 20 minutes.

About Fighter

Hrithik's next film Fighter will be India's first aerial action movie. He will be seen with Deepika Padukone.

