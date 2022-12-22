Fighter star Hrithik Roshan followed this diet for the movie

Hrithik Roshan is preparing hard for his next movie Fighter. This is the diet that the star is following for the film which surely deserves your attention.Source: Bollywood
His trainer Kris told Indian Express that the actor for the movie is having six meals in a day.Source: Bollywood
Hrithik is eating well for the movie as he is focusing on muscle building, reportedly.Source: Bollywood
The actor is eating protein rich food like poultry, fish, egg whites, protein shake to name a few.Source: Bollywood
The actor reportedly is eating potatoes, sweet potatoes, oats and rice. He is also eating healthy fats like egg yolks, nuts to name a few.Source: Bollywood
Sadly the actor is not allowed to cheat for the preparation of his next film Fighter.Source: Bollywood
Did you know that the actor has a sweet tooth, but he is not allowed to have the same.Source: Bollywood
The actor is working out for an hour daily where he is focusing on training one body part.Source: Bollywood
The actor is skipping chocolates, cakes and is following a lot of discipline for his next movie.Source: Bollywood
Apart from following a strict diet, the actor is doing cardio everyday for 20 minutes.Source: Bollywood
Hrithik's next film Fighter will be India's first aerial action movie. He will be seen with Deepika Padukone.Source: Bollywood
