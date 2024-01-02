Fighter to Pushpa 2: Top 8 new movies of 2024 that can break box office of 2023

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 02, 2024

Fighter will be releasing soon and has already created a lot buzz among the fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans are desperately waiting for the release of Pushpa 2 as the first part was a superhit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The starcast of Kalki 2898 AD includes Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh and Kamal Hassan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Devara is another film that has been making rounds and will be releasing soon in the theaters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unique as it's name, Kanguva will be having an interesting storyline and is also a much awaited film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

We will see Ajay Devgn in one of the most awaited film, Singham Again soon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indian 2, the film which will have the on screen presence of Kamal Hassan is set to release in 2024 as of now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vettaiyan will give us a chance to see Rajnikanth, Amitabh, Rana Daggupati together in 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 5 celebrities who have no movies releasing in 2024

 

 Find Out More