Fighter: Top 10 things to know about Rishabh Sawhney, the dreaded new villain
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2024
In the film Fighter, Rishabh Sawhney portrays the primary opponent of Shamsher Pathania, played by Hrithik Roshan.
He began his career as a model, walking the catwalk for Shantanu and Nikhil, among other fashion designers.
He was raised in New Delhi and is 28 years old. He seems to be a promising actor.
Celebrities who follow him on Instagram include Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, and Saba Azad, the girlfriend of Hrithik Roshan etc.
He has three tattoos: one on the inside of his right arm, one on the left side of his upper back, and one of Om on his left bicep.
In the online series The Empire, Rishabh made his acting debut as Mehmood, Babur's brother.
With over ten thousand Instagram followers, he shares pictures of himself doing workouts, as well as selfies and photoshoots.
He has participated in men's physique competitions and is an avid fitness enthusiast.
Additionally, he has experience casting shows like Bestseller and Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.
He has shared a photo of himself online sporting a House Targaryen t-shirt, demonstrating his fandom for Game of Thrones.
