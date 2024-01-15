Fighter Trailer: Who is Rishabh Sawhney, the main antagonist of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone movie? 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2024

Rishabh Sawhney has become the talk of the town ever since the Fighter Trailer was released today at 12. 

Rishabh is making his Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter. 

Rishabh is playing the lead antagonist in Fighter. In some seconds, with his powerful dialogue delivery and screen presence, he has captured everyone's attention.  

He plays the antagonist, hailing from Pakistan who attacks India. 

Let's see who this Rishabh Sawhney is. 

Fighter is not Rishabh Sawhney's acting debut. He has previously worked in web series The Empire. 

Rishabh Sawhney played the role of Babur's brother, Mehmood. The series also starred Drashti Dhami, Kunal Kapoor and Dino Morea in key roles.

He has been a casting assistant as well. He has worked for Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Bestseller starring Shruti Haasan. 

Rishabh Sawhney started off in the industry as a model. His Instagram has some amazing portraits and photoshoots. 

He has worked with a lot of fashion designers including Shantanu and Nikhil. 

As per reports, Rishabh also has a background in theatre. He has also produced a song.

On the big screens, Rishabh Sawhney is going to lock horns with none other than, Hrithik Roshan.

