Filmfare Awards 2024: Animal, 12th Fail, Shah Rukh Khan and more – check complete list of nominations
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2024
Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr's movie 12th Fail is nominated in the Best Film category.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Animal, Jawan, OMG 2 and Pathaan are nominated in the Best Film Category as well.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has also received a nod for Best Film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amit Rai (OMG 2), Atlee (Jawan), Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Animal, Siddharth Anand (Pathan)are nominated for Best Director. Karan Johar (RARKPK) and Vidhu Vinod Chopra for (12th Fail) are also nominated.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
For the Best Film Critics category, we have 12th Fail, Bheed and Faraaz.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Other nominated films are Joram, Sam Bahadur, Three of Us and Zwigato.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the best actor in a leading role, Ranbir Kapoor (Animal), Ranveer (RARKPK), SRK (Jawan, Dunki), Sunny Deol (Gadar 2) and Vicky Kaushal (Sam Bahadur) are nominated.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Best Actor Critics nominations: Abhishek Bachchan for Ghoomer, Jaideep Ahlawat for Three of Us, Manoj Bajpayee for Joram, Pankaj Tripathi for OMG 2, Rajkummar Rao for Bheed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal for Sam Bahadur and Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail are nominated too.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Best Actress in a Leading Role nominations: Alia Bhatt (RARKPK), Bhumi Pednekar (Thank You For Coming), Deepika (Pathaan), Kiara (Satyaprem Ki Katha).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji and Taapsee Pannu are nominated for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and Dunki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Best Actress Critics nominations include Deepti Naval (Goldfish), Fatima Sana Shaikh (Dhak Dhak), Rani Mukerji (MCvsN), Saiyami Kher (Ghoomer), Shahana Goswami (Zwigato) and Shefali Shah for Three of Us.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
For the Best Supporting Actor, nominations include Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol (Animal), Aditya Rawal (Faraaz), Emraan Hashmi (Tiger 3), Tota Roy Chowdhary (RARKPK) and Vicky Kaushal for Dunki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
For the Best Supporting Actress, nominations are Jaya Bachchan (RARKPK), Ratna Pathak Shah (Dhak Dhak), Shabana Azmi (Ghoomer, RARKPK), Triptii Dimri for Animal and Yami Gautam for OMG 2.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Best Lyrics nominations are Amitabh Bhattacharya for Tere Vaaste (ZHZB) and Tum Kya Mile (RARKPK), Gulzar for Itni Si Baat (Sam Bahadur), Javed Akhtar for Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se from Dunki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kumaar for Chaleya from Jawan, Siddharth-Garima for Satranga from Animal and Swananad Kirkire and IP Singh for Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki are also nominated.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Animal, Dunki, Jawan, Pathaan, RARKPK, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke are nominated for Best Music Album.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Arijit Singh for Lutt Putt Gaya, Satranga from Dunki and Animal, Bhupinder Babbal for Arjan Vaily, Shahid Mallya for Kudmayi from RARKPK, Sonu Nigam from Nikle The Hum Kabhi Ghar Se (Dunki) are nominated for Best Playback Singer Male.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Jain, Sachin-Jigar, Shadab Faridi, Altamash Faridi for Tere Vaaste Falak from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke are nominated for Best Playback Singer Male too.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Best Playback Singer Female nominations include Deepthi Suresh for Araraari Raaro from Jawan, Jonita Gandhi for Hey Fikar from 8 AM Metro, Shilpa Rao for Chaleya and Besharam Rang from Pathaan and Jawan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shreya Ghoshal is nominated for Tum Kya Mile and Ve Kamleya from RARKPK.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
OMG 2 (Amit Rai), Bheed (Anubhav Sinha), Jawan (Atlee), Devashish Makhija (Joram) and Karan Shrikant Sharma for Satyaprem Ki Katha are nominated for Best Story.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Parijat Joshi, Tarun Dudeja (Dhak Dhak), Siddharth Anand for Pathaan and Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy for RARKPK are also nominated for Best Story.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amit Rai (OMG 2), RARKPK, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Pranay Reddy Vanga and Suresh Badaru for Animal, Shridhar Raghavan for Pathaan and Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 12th Fail are nominated for Best Screenplay.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Best Dialogue nominations include Abbas Tyrewala (Pathaan), Amit Rai (OMG 2), Ishita Moitra (RARKPK), Sumit Arora (Jawan), Varun Grover & Shoaib Zulfi Nazeer (Three of Us) and Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 12th Fail.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Best Background Score nominations are Three of Us, Animal, Afwaah, Sam Bahadur, Pathaan, 12th Fail and Goldfish.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Best Cinematography nominations are RARKPK, Animal, Three of Us, Jawan, Faraaz, 12th Fail and Pathaan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Best Production Design nominations are RARKPK, OMG 2, 12th Fail, Zwigato, Sam Bahadur, Animal and Jawan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
12th Fail, RARKPK, Sam Bahadur, Jawan, Pathaan and Animal are nominated for Best Costume.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Best Sound Design nominations are Bheed, Sam Bahadur, Pathaan, 12th Fail, Faraaz, Animal and Three of Us.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Best Action nominations are Pathaan, Tiger 3, Sam Bahadur, Gadar 2, Jawan, Animal and Ganpath.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Best VFX nominations are Animal, Gadar 2, Jawan and Pathaan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lastly, Best Choreography nominations include Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Lutt Putt Gaya, Tere Vaaste Falak, What Jhumka, Zinda Banda and Dhindora Baje Re.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
