Filmfare Awards 2024: Animal, 12th Fail, Shah Rukh Khan and more – check complete list of nominations

Arijit Singh for Lutt Putt Gaya, Satranga from Dunki and Animal, Bhupinder Babbal for Arjan Vaily, Shahid Mallya for Kudmayi from RARKPK, Sonu Nigam from Nikle The Hum Kabhi Ghar Se (Dunki) are nominated for Best Playback Singer Male. Source: Bollywoodlife.com