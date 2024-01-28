Filmfare Awards 2024: Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Triptii Dimri and more best dressed celebs who set the red carpet on fire

Jan 28, 2024

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a bombshell in a maroon saree.

Ranbir Kapoor looks dashing as he arrived at Filmfare Awards and looked classy in every frame.

Alia Bhatt looks uber hot in an off-shoulder ivory white saree dress.

Janhvi Kapoor wore an off-shoulder black body hugging gown at the red carpet.

Karan Johar Karan Johar wore a black and golden coloured suit.

Esha Gupta donned a Banarasi silk saree at the red carpet of Filmfare Awards 2024.

Shefali Shah loked elegant in a white coloured saree.

Harnaaz Sandhu wore a black dress at the red carpet and flaunted her well-toned legs.

12th Fail actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar looked their best at the red carpet.

Rajkkumar Rao wore a blue coloured suit pant at the awards.

Karisma Kapoor wore a multi-coloured shimmery saree at the event.

