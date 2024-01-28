Filmfare Awards 2024: Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Triptii Dimri and more best dressed celebs who set the red carpet on fire
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2024
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a bombshell in a maroon saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor looks dashing as he arrived at Filmfare Awards and looked classy in every frame.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt looks uber hot in an off-shoulder ivory white saree dress.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor wore an off-shoulder black body hugging gown at the red carpet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar Karan Johar wore a black and golden coloured suit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Gupta donned a Banarasi silk saree at the red carpet of Filmfare Awards 2024.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shefali Shah loked elegant in a white coloured saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harnaaz Sandhu wore a black dress at the red carpet and flaunted her well-toned legs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
12th Fail actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar looked their best at the red carpet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkkumar Rao wore a blue coloured suit pant at the awards.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karisma Kapoor wore a multi-coloured shimmery saree at the event.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Filmfare Awards 2024: Janhvi Kapoor look smoking hot in an off-shoulder body hugging dress [View Pics]
Find Out More