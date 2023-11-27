Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 winning titles to watch on Netflix
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2023
Netflix India excelled at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023, securing 26 awards, solidifying its status as a top-tier content provider.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Best Series Award went to Scoop. Scoop is about a journalist trying to fight for justice.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Best Series Critics’ award went to Trial by Fire. Released in January it is another fight for justice by parents who lost their child.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Best Film Critics went to Lust Stories and Monica O My Darling.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kohrra won the award of Best Original Story Series.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kohrra is a murder/mystery which also won the award for Best Original Screenplay Series.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is about the death of a bridegroom days before the wedding while two cops investigate the case.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Popular Choice Award for the Best Short Film went to Soul-Kadhi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You can watch the Soul-Kadhi short film by Take Ten on Youtube for free.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Movies like Darlings, Monica O My Darling, Qala, and Web Series like Scoop and Kohrra won a lot of other technical accolades as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bobby Deol in Animal, Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan and other most dreadful villains in Indian films
Find Out More