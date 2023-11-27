Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 winning web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2023

Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 was held yesterday and many celebs and over-the-top content have won the accolade.



Here are web series that won Filmfare OTT awards and where can be watched.



Jubilee is a series set in a newly independent era. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.



Delhi Crime Season 2 featuring Shefali Shah is available on Disney+ Hotstar.



Barun Sobti’s thriller web series Kohrra is on Netflix.



Sonakshi Sinha’s crime thriller Dahaad is streaming on Amazon Prime Video



Scoop headlined by Karishma Tanna is available on Netflix.



Trail By Fire starring Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande is streaming on Netflix.



Which one of these have you watched or looking forward to watching next?



