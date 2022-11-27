The movie which became a hit because of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra was first, reportedly offered to Varun. However, he did not do the movie.Source: Bollywood
The actor was getting a role in Aamir Khan's film. However, Varun's dad David Dhawan called up Aamir and said that Varun was not ready.
The actor had also auditioned for Irrfan Khan's Life Of Pi, but Varun's dad thought that his son was not ready for the movie, according to a Zoom Digital report.
Dhadak director's Mr Lele movie was to have Varun. According to a Filmfare report, the actor was not happy with the script and was sceptical about doing the movie.
The actor turned down the film as he was already committed to do many movies and could not remove time for this one. A source close to the actor told the same to Bollywood Hungama.
The actor who had worked with the moviemaker in Badlapur refused to work in the black comedy film. The actor was not convinced with the commerical viability of the movie. Reportedly, the name of the film was Andhadhun.
Reportedly, the actor was given a movie by Farhan to which he refuted.
Varun did not do Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal which was then done by Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.
The actor was offered the film reportedly. However, he politely said no to Mohit Suri who was the director of the film as he did not want to play stereotypical characters.
The actor as of now is enjoying the success of his latest offering Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon.
