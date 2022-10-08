Disha Patani is one of the most popular faces in Bollywood. But, did you know she rejected many biggies and was replaced in a couple of films?Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, Disha was replaced by Shraddha in Saaho as the former asked for a whopping amount to be a part of Prabhas starrer.Source: Bollywood
There were reports that Disha was offered one of the lead roles in Mission Mangal, but she rejected it.Source: Bollywood
The song Oo Antava that made Samantha a pan-India name was reportedly first offered to Disha.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, Disha was offered Liger, but she rejected it as she didn't like the role.Source: Bollywood
Recently, there were reports that that the makers of KTina are planning to replace Disha with Ananya Panday or Nushrratt Bharuccha.Source: Bollywood
Disha currently has Yodha, Project K, and Suriya 42 in her kitty.Source: Bollywood
