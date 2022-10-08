Movies rejected by Disha Patani

Disha Patani is one of the most popular faces in Bollywood. But, did you know she rejected many biggies and was replaced in a couple of films?

Murtuza Iqbal

Saaho

Reportedly, Disha was replaced by Shraddha in Saaho as the former asked for a whopping amount to be a part of Prabhas starrer.

Mission Mangal

There were reports that Disha was offered one of the lead roles in Mission Mangal, but she rejected it.

Pushpa: The Rise

The song Oo Antava that made Samantha a pan-India name was reportedly first offered to Disha.

Liger

Reportedly, Disha was offered Liger, but she rejected it as she didn't like the role.

KTina

Recently, there were reports that that the makers of KTina are planning to replace Disha with Ananya Panday or Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Disha's upcoming movies

Disha currently has Yodha, Project K, and Suriya 42 in her kitty.

