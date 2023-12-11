Find out who is the richest film family in India, it's not the Kapoors or Bachchans
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023
There are a lot of big film families in India and many people assume that the Kapoors Or Akkinenis would be the biggest one in the industry.
However, that is not the truth as there is a family from the South that triumphs them all with their wealth and fame.
Allu-Konidela is a renowned and wealthy family in Telugu cinema, established by Allu Ramalingaiah, known for comic roles and production contributions.
Chiranjeevi was married to his daughter and eventually became a megastar in Indian cinema.
The family boasts stars like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, and others.
Their financial status reportedly surpasses that of the Kapoor family's net worth, estimated at Rs 6,000 crore.
They own production houses such as Geetha Arts, Anjana Productions, Konidela Production Company, among others.
Chiranjeevi also had a stint in politics, serving as a Union Minister and campaigning for the Congress party.
His Rajya Sabha tenure ended in 2018 and he has since been away from Politics.
Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun rank as some of the highest-paid actors in India, contributing significantly to the family's success.2
The family has been behind major box office hits like RRR, Pushpa, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Magadheera, and Indra.
Chiranjeevi has also been focusing on family related matters since his exit from politics.
