Find out why Animal star Bobby Deol is called Lord Bobby
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023
Bobby Deol has got the term Lord Bobby by the netizens and the reason behind the same is quite interesting.
Bobby played a short but very crucial part in Animal and fans loved his role in the movie.
The term Lord Bobby has been trending since then and many people wonder why exactly netizens call him that.
The actor saw a lot of success in the initial stages of his career with movies like Gupt, Ajnabee, Kareeb, etc.
After that, the amount of roles that he would get in good movies went on a decline and so he went on a small break.
Around that time, an account on Twitter was made with the name, Bobbywood.
The main reason behind the account was to remember Bobby’s movies and even create memes out of them.
His movies were often termed ahead of time in the said memes and he was named Lord Bobby for the same reason.
Bobby after 4 or so made his comeback, his amazing performances in Class of 83 and Aashram stood out.
The nickname has only been on an up splurge from that point of time and has trending now after his astonishing performance in Animal.
