First look of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s daughter Veda Ambani

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023

The Ambani family recently had a get together for Nita Ambani’s birthday and a new guest was present for the occasion.

On November 1st Nita Ambani turned 60 years old and the celebration took place at Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta were blessed with their second kid, Veda recently and this was the first time we got to see her.

It might have been Nita Ambani’s birthday but all the attention were stolen by Veda Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s younger child.

The photo of Veda Ambani with her grandad Mukesh Ambani went viral on the internet because of just how cute Veda looked for the occasion.

Veda’s mom dressed her up in a cute Ghagra Choli that won everyone’s heart.

The cake cutting ceremony of the birthday party was recorded by a fan which captured some really cute scenes.

Akash and Shloka’s first child Prithvi Ambani was also captured feeding his grandmother a portion of the cake.

We could also see Prithivi dressed up in a yellow hued kurta which looked adorable on him as well.

