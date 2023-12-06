Friends, Modern Family and other Top 10 web shows on OTT that can be watched multiple times without getting bored
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023
Friends, of course everyone saw this coming. This legendary sit-com ran for a decade and managed to have a special place in everyone's hearts. Stream on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another sit-com widely loved is Modern Family, it's about 3 families going through their own lives but in quirky funny ways. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Breaking Bad, a cinematic masterpiece. The more you watch it the more you learn to appreciate the show. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Seinfeld is a late 90’s sit-com but has it aged after almost 25 years? not at all. Stream on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Game of Thrones is one of the best TV shows there is with great rewatch-ability too as you can always skip the last season. On JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Simpsons was a satirical portrayal of an American Middle Class family, the show was quite ahead of its time on the initial release. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
American Horror Story is the go-to horror show for many people, the scares don't get old no matter how many times you watch them. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mad Men gives you a few reasons to pick it up but a lot for you to rewatch this Jon Hamm masterpiece. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BoJack Horseman is one of the series that you have to rewatch for all the missed puns and jokes. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Big Bang Theory, the story of 4 awkward friends whose life takes a turn with the entry of a woman. Rewatch it on Prime Video as it only gets better with time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 best Hollywood web series of 2023 to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Find Out More