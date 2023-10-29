Friends star Matthew Perry dead at 54: Here's all about the man who charmed fans as Chandler

Matthew Perry best known as Chandler Bing is no more. Here are some interesting facts about the king of wit and sarcasm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023
The Friends star was just 54 years old. As per TMZ report, the actor was found in an unresponsive state in a jacuzzi by his assistant.
Matthew Perry reportedly returned home after playing Pickleball for about 2 hours. He asked his assistant to run an errand for him. His assistant returned 2 hours later.
As per the reports, there was no foul play involved and there were no drugs on the scene either. It is said to be a case of cardiac arrest.
During auditions for Friends, Matthew didn't need a script because he had been helping his friend for the same role.
Matthew Perry gave a lot of suggestions about Chandler Bing's jokes himself. He was the only cast member allowed to sit with the writers.
Before becoming a household name, Matthew Perry battled severe drug and alcohol addiction.
Matthew Perry penned a book on his time on Friends, his addiction and more, delving deep into his life.
In 2018, Matthew's colon exploded and he was in a coma for about 2 weeks. His family was informed that he had a 2% chance of surviving.
Matthew Perry revealed that he had had about 14 surgeries in his life.
In his early days, Perry would search the whole house and would ploy to get some pills. During COVID, Perry faked pain to get some meds again which stopped his heart for five minutes.
Matthew had a fear of abandonment. He talked about romances with Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, and Lauren Graham to name a few in his book.
He will be remembered as the king of sarcasm and wit. The Friends star unknowingly helped a lot of people live. He will be dearly missed.
