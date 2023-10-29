Friends star Matthew Perry dead at 54: Here's all about the man who charmed fans as Chandler

Matthew Perry best known as Chandler Bing is no more. Here are some interesting facts about the king of wit and sarcasm.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023

Matthew is no more 

The Friends star was just 54 years old. As per TMZ report, the actor was found in an unresponsive state in a jacuzzi by his assistant. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hours before the news broke out 

Matthew Perry reportedly returned home after playing Pickleball for about 2 hours. He asked his assistant to run an errand for him. His assistant returned 2 hours later.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No foul play 

As per the reports, there was no foul play involved and there were no drugs on the scene either. It is said to be a case of cardiac arrest. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Interesting/Shocking facts 

During auditions for Friends, Matthew didn't need a script because he had been helping his friend for the same role. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Improvisation on set 

Matthew Perry gave a lot of suggestions about Chandler Bing's jokes himself. He was the only cast member allowed to sit with the writers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dealing with addiction 

Before becoming a household name, Matthew Perry battled severe drug and alcohol addiction. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Memoir

Matthew Perry penned a book on his time on Friends, his addiction and more, delving deep into his life. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A freak incident

In 2018, Matthew's colon exploded and he was in a coma for about 2 weeks. His family was informed that he had a 2% chance of surviving. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Health issues

Matthew Perry revealed that he had had about 14 surgeries in his life. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Addiction problem 

In his early days, Perry would search the whole house and would ploy to get some pills. During COVID, Perry faked pain to get some meds again which stopped his heart for five minutes. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Personal life 

Matthew had a fear of abandonment. He talked about romances with Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, and Lauren Graham to name a few in his book. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RIP Matthew aka Chandler 

He will be remembered as the king of sarcasm and wit. The Friends star unknowingly helped a lot of people live. He will be dearly missed. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Karwa Chauth looks other than traditional red inspired by Bollywood divas

 

 Find Out More