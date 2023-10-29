Friends star Matthew Perry and other celebs who died in the most shocking ways

A look at the most tragic and shocking deaths... RIP to everyone.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023

Sridevi's demise

A popular Indian actress reportedly drowned in a bathtub in Dubai. 

Chiranjeevi Sarja

The 39-year-old was having a normal Sunday. He suddenly collapsed. He regained consciousness a bit and told his 5 months pregnant wife he would be fine. But alas...

Divya Bharti

The young actress reportedly fell from her fifth-floor apartment. She died of head injuries and internal bleeding. 

Matthew Perry

Friends star was just 54 and was found dead in a jacuzzi. It is reported to be cardiac arrest. 

Jiah Khan

Jiah Khan passed away due to suicide in 2013. It was very shocking. 

Sushant Singh Rajput

Medical reports claim SSR passed away due to suicide. His fans have been claiming he was murdered. 

Sidharth Shukla

The Bigg Boss 13 winner passed away in his sleep. He was just 40. Sidharth's demise shocked the whole nation. 

Chadwick Boseman

The Black Panther star had been silently battling cancer for years.

Steve Irwin

The animal lover was tragically pierced in the chest by a short tail stingray barb.  

Angus Cloud

Euphoria star Angus was just 25. His demise is said to be the result of an accidental drug overdose. 

Bob Saget

The Full House star passed away due to blunt force trauma. He hit the back of his head most likely due to a fall. 

Kobe Bryant and his daughter

The famed basketball player and his 13-year-old daughter passed away in a plane crash. 

Parveen Babi

Parveen Babi was found dead after the watchman found three days of milk and newspaper lying outside her door. She passed away due to organ failure and diabetes. As per reports, she also suffered from Paranoid Schizophrenia. 

Guru Dutt

The famed director had been suffering in his career. He died of a lethal combination of excessive alcohol and sleeping pills. 

