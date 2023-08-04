Friendship Day 2023: Bollywood siblings who are also besties

Bollywood celebs who are friends to their siblings

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023

Bollywood siblings

Who needs a best friend when you have siblings

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon

Both look like siblings and don’t need any other best friends

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif

Out of 7 siblings Katrina is best friend to her youngest sister Isabelle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar

Bhumi and Samiksha have each other's back

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara and Ibrahim are siblings and best friends goals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor

The Kapoor sisters stick by each other and their endless support is evidently seen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem

Huma and Saqib are partners in crime

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Harshwardhan Kapoor

Anil Kapoor's children are more friends than siblings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt

Alia and Shaheen give more of best friend goals than sibling goals

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

Both share their secrets with each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan

The Pataudi siblings have a sharp sense of humour.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next:

 

 Find Out More