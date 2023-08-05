Friendship Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood movies you must rewatch with your buddies

Add these films to your watchlist to celebrate friendships day.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

This film explores the themes of friendship, adventure, and self-discovery through a road trip.

Dil Chahta Hai

This iconic film revolves around the bond of friendship between three friends and explores their journeys, experiences, and adventures.

3 Idiots

A hilarious and heartwarming story about friendship and the pursuit of dreams, this film is a favorite for group viewings.

Fukrey

This comedy follows the misadventures of a group of friends as they get involved in a series of comic situations.

Chhichhore

This film celebrates the spirit of friendship and nostalgia as it tells the story of a group of friends reconnecting after years.

Masti

Masti is a comedy film about the misadventures of three friends.

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

A youthful romantic comedy centered around the close friendship between two best friends.

Rock On!!

Rock On is a tale of friendship, music, and second chances.

Go Goa Gone

A unique blend of comedy and zombie horror, this film is perfect for friends who enjoy a mix of genres and humor.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

This movie captures the essence of friendship, and wants you to go on a trip.

