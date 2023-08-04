Friendship Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood songs that capture the essence of yaari, dosti

These songs celebrate friendship, bond and camaraderie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023
Yeh Dosti is a classic friendship song from the film Sholay explains friends stays through thick and thin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yaaron Dosti by KK is very heart touching and emotional.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tera Yaar Hoon Main from the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety emphasizes the deep bond of friendship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tumhi Ho Bandhu from Cocktail encapsulates the carefree and lively moments of friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This 3 Idiots song captures the essence of friendship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Chashme Baddoor showcases how friends accept each other despite their flawsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This song from the film Dosti beautifully portrays the depth of friendship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This song from Pati Patni Aur Woh showcases a true friend is everything in life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This song from the film Yuvraaj celebrates boundless friendship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This song from Rang De Basanti captures the carefree spirit of college friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!