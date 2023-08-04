Friendship Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood songs that capture the essence of yaari, dosti

These songs celebrate friendship, bond and camaraderie.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023

Yeh Dosti

Yeh Dosti is a classic friendship song from the film Sholay explains friends stays through thick and thin.

Yaaron Dosti

Yaaron Dosti by KK is very heart touching and emotional.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Tera Yaar Hoon Main from the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety emphasizes the deep bond of friendship.

Tumhi Ho Bandhu

Tumhi Ho Bandhu from Cocktail encapsulates the carefree and lively moments of friends.

Jaane Nahin Denge Tujhe

This 3 Idiots song captures the essence of friendship.

Har Ek Friend Kamina Hota Hai

This Chashme Baddoor showcases how friends accept each other despite their flaws

Meri Dosti Mera Pyaar

This song from the film Dosti beautifully portrays the depth of friendship.

Tu Hi Yaar Mera

This song from Pati Patni Aur Woh showcases a true friend is everything in life.

Tu Hi Toh Meri Dost Hai

This song from the film Yuvraaj celebrates boundless friendship.

Masti Ki Paathshala

This song from Rang De Basanti captures the carefree spirit of college friends.

