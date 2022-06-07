Ranbir - Alia's home

One of the most expensive things owned by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is their Rs 35 crore Pali Hill home where they got married.

Ranbir's fancy watches

The Brahmastra actor had a FAB watch collection that includes Rolex Cosmograph, TAGHeuer Grand Prix, Hublot Mexican, Harley Davidson Fatboy and more.

Alia Bhatt's bags

Alia Bhatt loves to own fancy bags. She owns expensive bags from brands like Chanel, Gucci and more.

Alia Bhatt's vanity van

Alia Bhatt owns a swanky and luxurious vanity van which was been designed by none other than Gauri Khan.

Ranbir Kapoor's sneakers

The actor who is fond of sports has a great sneaker collection too.

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt's car collection

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have quite a few cars in their garrage. Audi, Mercedes, BMW and Land Rover Range Rover Vogue are a part of it.

Ranbir's E-bike

Ranbir Kapoor loves to cycle and has an E-bike which is reportedly Rs 1.5 lakh.

Alia Bhatt's home in UK

As per reports, Alia Bhatt owns a gorgeous home in London.

