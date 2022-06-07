One of the most expensive things owned by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is their Rs 35 crore Pali Hill home where they got married.Source: Bollywood
The Brahmastra actor had a FAB watch collection that includes Rolex Cosmograph, TAGHeuer Grand Prix, Hublot Mexican, Harley Davidson Fatboy and more.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt loves to own fancy bags. She owns expensive bags from brands like Chanel, Gucci and more.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt owns a swanky and luxurious vanity van which was been designed by none other than Gauri Khan.Source: Bollywood
The actor who is fond of sports has a great sneaker collection too.Source: Bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have quite a few cars in their garrage. Audi, Mercedes, BMW and Land Rover Range Rover Vogue are a part of it.Source: Bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor loves to cycle and has an E-bike which is reportedly Rs 1.5 lakh.Source: Bollywood
As per reports, Alia Bhatt owns a gorgeous home in London.Source: Bollywood
