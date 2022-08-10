From Amitabh Bachchan to Ranbir Kapoor, the most popular cameos in Bollywood

Cameos in Bollywood movies are something that are highly looked up to and has the ability to make the film bigger and better. Here are 7 popular Bollywood cameos that were too difficult to miss.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Salman Khan in Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani

Salman Khan played himself in the film Ajab Prem ki Gazab Kahani and his screen presence was too good to be missed

Source: Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor in PK

Ranbir Kapoor’s screen presence was hardly for a minute or so at the end of PK movie, but it surely made people whistle through the theatre and anticipate a sequel

Source: Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan in Heyy Baby

One of the most talked about cameos in B-town. Shah Rukh Khan’s entry in the Mast Kalandar song was highly praised by the audience

Source: Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan in Salaam Namaste

Abhishek Bachchan had the role of a hilarious doctor in Salaam Namaste

Source: Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan in Luck by Chance

A critically acclaimed Luck By Chance had multiple Bollywood stars in the movie, but the most talked character was played by Hrithik Roshan

Source: Bollywood

Jimmy Shergill in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S

Zaheer’s character played by Jimmy Shergill was highly praised by the audience of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Source: Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan in English Vinglish

Amitabh Bachchan had a small yet a crucial role to play in English Vinglish. The role was highly praised by the audience

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Alia Bhatt's maternity fashion is on-point

 Find Out More