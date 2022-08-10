Cameos in Bollywood movies are something that are highly looked up to and has the ability to make the film bigger and better. Here are 7 popular Bollywood cameos that were too difficult to miss.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan played himself in the film Ajab Prem ki Gazab Kahani and his screen presence was too good to be missedSource: Bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor’s screen presence was hardly for a minute or so at the end of PK movie, but it surely made people whistle through the theatre and anticipate a sequelSource: Bollywood
One of the most talked about cameos in B-town. Shah Rukh Khan’s entry in the Mast Kalandar song was highly praised by the audienceSource: Bollywood
Abhishek Bachchan had the role of a hilarious doctor in Salaam NamasteSource: Bollywood
A critically acclaimed Luck By Chance had multiple Bollywood stars in the movie, but the most talked character was played by Hrithik RoshanSource: Bollywood
Zaheer’s character played by Jimmy Shergill was highly praised by the audience of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.Source: Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan had a small yet a crucial role to play in English Vinglish. The role was highly praised by the audienceSource: Bollywood
