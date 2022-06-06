Here is a list of popular child artists who flopped as actors.Source: Bollywood
Imran Khan played young Aamir Khan in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. But as a grown-up, he failed to have a succesful career as an actor.Source: Bollywood
Aftab Shivdasani was a part of Mr India as a child. However, he could not achieve great success as an actor.Source: Bollywood
Aditya Narayan was the cutest child artist but he failed to make it big in films as an adult.Source: Bollywood
Jugal Hansraj was the sweet boy from Masoom. But he could not taste much success as an actor.Source: Bollywood
Kunal Kemmu started as a child artist, however, he does not have many hit films in his filmography as a hero.Source: Bollywood
Sana Saeed played little Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She then tried her luck in Bollywood as a grown up with Student of the Year 2 but her career could not take a flying start.Source: Bollywood
