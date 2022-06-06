Popular child artists

Here is a list of popular child artists who flopped as actors.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan played young Aamir Khan in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. But as a grown-up, he failed to have a succesful career as an actor.

Aftab Shivdasani

Aftab Shivdasani was a part of Mr India as a child. However, he could not achieve great success as an actor.

Aditya Narayan

Aditya Narayan was the cutest child artist but he failed to make it big in films as an adult.

Jugal Hansra

Jugal Hansraj was the sweet boy from Masoom. But he could not taste much success as an actor.

Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu started as a child artist, however, he does not have many hit films in his filmography as a hero.

Sana Saeed

Sana Saeed played little Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She then tried her luck in Bollywood as a grown up with Student of the Year 2 but her career could not take a flying start.

