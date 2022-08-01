Actresses who rocked sunshine yellow dress

B-town divas who kept summer vibe on by slipping into yellow dresses.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is hotness personified in this one.

Source: Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan being hot and fiery in yellow.

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt hid her baby bump in a comfy yellow dress.

Source: Bollywood

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked ravishing in yellow dress.

Source: Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and her baby bump look all summer ready.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee soaking up the sun in a comfortable yellow kurta.

Source: Bollywood

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is all yellow but not mellow in this bold outfit.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: From Hina Khan-Karan Mehra to Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan: TV stars who had major TIFFS on sets of their shows

 Find Out More