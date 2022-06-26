A look at divas who looked elegant in pretty sheer sarees.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra's swag is on point.Source: Bollywood
Kangana Ranaut is a sight to behold in this simple saree.Source: Bollywood
The fashionista adding Bebo touch to this pretty saree.Source: Bollywood
Deepika Padukone looks stunning here, doesn't she?Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif is a fashion queen and we love it.Source: Bollywood
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's saree love is just perfect.Source: Bollywood
Isn't she the prettiest lady in town?Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!