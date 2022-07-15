Actresses who shocked all with their transformation

Here's taking a look at Bollywood divas who left everyone impressed with their massive weight loss.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's before and after pictures will leave you shocked.

Source: Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti's massive weight loss transformation grabbed a lot of attention.

Source: Bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha took up fitness seriously and turned into a hottie.

Source: Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor lost oodles of weight before entering Bollywood.

Source: Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan suffered from PCOD and had put on a lot of weight. She shed it all to enter Bollywood.

Source: Bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar's transformation is motivating and how.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Disha Parmar, Shraddha Arya and more TV beauties’ reel and real bridal looks were equally stunning

 Find Out More