First salaries!

Here's how much South Indian celebs earned as their first pays.

Aalu Arjun

Pushpa star earned Rs 3500 as his first salary as an animator.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Oo Antava diva earned Rs 500 to host a conference.

Suriya

Suriya reportedly earned Rs 736 per month as he worked at a garment company.

Mohanlal

Superstar Mohanlal earned Rs 2000 for film Manjil Virinja Pookkal, as per reports.

Vijay

Actor Vijay's first salary was Rs 500, as per reports.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh reportedly earned only Rs 500 as her first pay.

