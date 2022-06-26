Here's how much South Indian celebs earned as their first pays.Source: Bollywood
Pushpa star earned Rs 3500 as his first salary as an animator.Source: Bollywood
The Oo Antava diva earned Rs 500 to host a conference.Source: Bollywood
Suriya reportedly earned Rs 736 per month as he worked at a garment company.Source: Bollywood
Superstar Mohanlal earned Rs 2000 for film Manjil Virinja Pookkal, as per reports.Source: Bollywood
Actor Vijay's first salary was Rs 500, as per reports.Source: Bollywood
Keerthy Suresh reportedly earned only Rs 500 as her first pay.Source: Bollywood
