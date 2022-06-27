Amitabh Bachchan

It was around 1999-2000 that Amitabh Bachchan had suffered a major financial crisis and had gone bankrupt.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff had himself revealed that he was under major debt and had taken a loan from Sajid Nadiadwala.

Govinda

Govinda once broke down in front of the press while talking about his debts.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty had once shared that she does not have the money to shoot video for IPL team Rajasthan Royals.

Shah Rukh Khan

It is reported that Shah Rukh Khan got into a financial crisis after Ra One failed to do wonders at the box office.

Preity Zinta

Reportedly, she went bankrupt after her film Ishqk in Paris failed. She was the producer.

Raj Kapoor

The failure of Mera Naam Joker had reportedly left Raj Kapoor bankrupt.

