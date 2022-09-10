Take a look at these Bollywood actors killing it in and as police inspectors in filmsSource: Bollywood
Big B played the role of an inspector in the movie Zanjeer. It is one of the iconic movies of Amitabh BachchanSource: Bollywood
Rohit Shetty’s cop universe was initiated with Ajay Devgn playing a cop in Singham. Later Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar joined the forces tooSource: Bollywood
Manoj Bajpayee not only played the role of a police inspector in the movie Shool, but also nailed it and howSource: Bollywood
The head of police department portrayed by Anupam Kher in A Wednesday was one of his best performances till dateSource: Bollywood
In 2012's thriller, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Aamir Khan played the role of Inspector Surjan 'Suri' Singh Shekhawat. With Talaash, Aamir delivered another power packed performance.Source: Bollywood
Chulbul Pandey is one of Salman Khan’s iconic characters. The Dabangg movies would not have made such an impact without Salman Khan in itSource: Bollywood
Ram Charan played a cop twice in movies. Once in Zanjeer and second time in RRR. He gave phenomenal performances both the timesSource: Bollywood
