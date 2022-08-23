Bollywood actresses and mirror selfies are a good match. Here’s a proofSource: Bollywood
Suhana Khan sizzles in black dress and her mirror picture works like a cherry on a cakeSource: Bollywood
Ananya Panday looks breath taking in this mirror selfieSource: Bollywood
Disha raises the temperature with her mirror pictureSource: Bollywood
Khushi Kapoor’s black co-ord set is just on point and so is her mirror selfieSource: Bollywood
Alia flaunts her toned body in the mirror selfieSource: Bollywood
Malaika clicks a stunning mirror selfie in a strappy white dressSource: Bollywood
Shraddha Kapoor’s lift picture is quite upliftingSource: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!