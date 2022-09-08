Have a look at your favourite star kids’ educational qualificationsSource: Bollywood
Liger star Ananya Panday finished her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani school in 2017. Soon after that she bagged Student of the Year 2Source: Bollywood
Janhvi did her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani school and then pursued a course of acting from a University of Los AngelesSource: Bollywood
Sara has a degree in history and political science from Columbia University. She set her foot in acting with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh RajputSource: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan graduated from University of South California in 2020Source: Bollywood
All set to make her debut with The Archies, Khushi finished her education from New York Film academySource: Bollywood
Ibrahim also did his schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani school and pursued his higher studies from London school. He then worked as an AD with Karan Johar on Rocky aur Rani ki Prem KahaniSource: Bollywood
Suhana is about to make her debut with The Archies. She finished her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani school and graduated from Tisch school of Arts, New YorkSource: Bollywood
