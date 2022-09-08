Bollywood Star Kids and their educational qualifications

Have a look at your favourite star kids’ educational qualifications

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Ananya Panday

Liger star Ananya Panday finished her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani school in 2017. Soon after that she bagged Student of the Year 2

Source: Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi did her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani school and then pursued a course of acting from a University of Los Angeles

Source: Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan

Sara has a degree in history and political science from Columbia University. She set her foot in acting with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput

Source: Bollywood

Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan graduated from University of South California in 2020

Source: Bollywood

Khushi Kapoor

All set to make her debut with The Archies, Khushi finished her education from New York Film academy

Source: Bollywood

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim also did his schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani school and pursued his higher studies from London school. He then worked as an AD with Karan Johar on Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani

Source: Bollywood

Suhana Khan

Suhana is about to make her debut with The Archies. She finished her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani school and graduated from Tisch school of Arts, New York

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Palak Tiwari: Interesting facts to know about the Bijlee Girl

 Find Out More