Here's looking at celebs who refused big deals to endorse fairness creams.Source: Bollywood
Anushka Sharma has several times said that she will not endorse something that will promote racism and sexism.Source: Bollywood
Sushant Singh Rajput once refused an offer of Rs 15 crore to endorse a fairness cream.Source: Bollywood
Kangana Ranaut reportedly refused Rs 2 crore deal as she does not believe in endorsing fairness creams.Source: Bollywood
TV actress Avika Gor too has refused to to promote fairness creams.Source: Bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor once said that he won't endorse fairness creams as it encourages racist stereotypes.Source: Bollywood
Randeep Hooda has refused to endorse fairness products several times.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!