Stars who refused to endorse fairness creams

Here's looking at celebs who refused big deals to endorse fairness creams.

Nikita Thakkar

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has several times said that she will not endorse something that will promote racism and sexism.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput once refused an offer of Rs 15 crore to endorse a fairness cream.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut reportedly refused Rs 2 crore deal as she does not believe in endorsing fairness creams.

Avika Gor

TV actress Avika Gor too has refused to to promote fairness creams.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor once said that he won't endorse fairness creams as it encourages racist stereotypes.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda has refused to endorse fairness products several times.

