Bollywood celebrities and their food cravings

Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aryan and other actors who are big time foodies. Check it out

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

Alia is a big fan of milk cakes and has them whenever she gets a chance

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor has a special yearning for Pad Thai noodles and pancakes. It’s now his tradition for 10 years

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Aryan loves Aamras and so do we. Kartik never misses a chance to have Aamras in summers

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline prefers to have banana sandwich for her breakfast. She came across these during her childhood

Katrina Kaif

Katrina’s routine has a special room for Almond milk turmeric latte

Nimrit Kaur

Nimrit has the weirdest food craving. She mixes tomato ketchup with Vanilla ice cream

Sooraj Pancholi

Sooraj mixes Avocadoes and dark chocolate together and he loves it

