From Bollywood to Ayodhya, celebrities who played a roles in the construction of Ram Mandir
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2024
Ram Mandir proposed consecration ceremony is scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya.
A lot of actors have also come out in support and contributed a fair share to the cause.
The list includes big Bollywood names to it as well, let’s take a look at all the actors who have contributed and the amounts as well.
Akshay Kumar released a video saying that he had contributed to the construction of Ram Mandir however he did not reveal the amount.
Gurmeet Chaudhary, the famous actor who played the role of Lord Ram also talked about donating a sum to the cause.
Pranitha Subhash who is a South Indian actress contributed an amount of 1 Lakh for the construction of Ram Mandir according to reports.
Famous movie producer Manish Mundra also contributed but the amount is unknown.
Pawan Kalyan who is a Telugu movie star and also president of the Jana Sena Party donated 30 lakhs to the construction.
There is also an invitation list that includes a lot of celebrities from Bollywood, South, and TV world that are invited to the consecration ceremony.
Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhlia, the actress of Ram and Sita from the famous Ramayana TV show are among one of the names invited to the consecration.
