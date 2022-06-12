Here's all you need to know about Salman Khan's food habits.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan is a fitness freak and diet plays an important role in staying fit.Source: Bollywood
As per reports, Salman Khan has four white eggs and milk as breakfast.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan loves home-cooked people and has high protein food like Mutton, fried fish and more.Source: Bollywood
Chicken, fish, vegetables and soup make for Salman's dinner.Source: Bollywood
Who does not like Maa Ke Haath ka khana? Salman is no exception.Source: Bollywood
If nothing, Salman is capable of eating grass too.Source: Bollywood
