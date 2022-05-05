Bold and Beautiful!

Here is a look at stunning B-town divas who dared to go braless.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone

Deepika's Met Gala look was no less than a rolling fireball.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka's outfit at the Bafta's 2021 had made many heads turn.

Source: Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam went bold for a hot photoshoot.

Source: Bollywood

Esha Gupta

Esha's braless shoot had left everyone jaw-dropped.

Source: Bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez went braless to stun in a deep-neck dress.

Source: Bollywood

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli looks fiery hot on magazine cover.

Source: Bollywood

Malaika Arora

Take some fashion cues from Malaika and know how to ace them.

Source: Bollywood

Kiara Advani

Kiara posed stunningly for Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar in 2021.

Source: Bollywood

Sanjeeda Shaikh

Sanjeeda Shaikh being all sultry in plunging neck-line dress.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Karan Kundrra, Shehnaaz Gill and 4 more celebs who were trolled for 'using' Sidharth Shukla's name for personal gains

 Find Out More