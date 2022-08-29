From Shahrukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood celebs who made it in the B-Town without a godfatherSource: Bollywood
Shah Rukh started his film career with the film Deewana and is now the Superstar of Bollywood. Before entering Bollywood he has done multiple TV serials and one of them was Fauji aired on DoordarshanSource: Bollywood
Anushka won hearts of audience with her first film Band Baaja Baarat. She hails from an army background but has made it big in Bollywood with multiple hitsSource: Bollywood
Kick starting his career with Vicky Donor, Ayushmann is one of the best and critically acclaimed actor todaySource: Bollywood
Deepika hails from a sports background as she is the daughter of ace badminton player Prakash Padukone. She stepped in Bollywood with a film opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Om Shanti OmSource: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!