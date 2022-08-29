Non-nepo celebs who made it big in Bollywood

From Shahrukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood celebs who made it in the B-Town without a godfather

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

srk

Shah Rukh started his film career with the film Deewana and is now the Superstar of Bollywood. Before entering Bollywood he has done multiple TV serials and one of them was Fauji aired on Doordarshan

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Sharma

Anushka won hearts of audience with her first film Band Baaja Baarat. She hails from an army background but has made it big in Bollywood with multiple hits

Source: Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurana

Kick starting his career with Vicky Donor, Ayushmann is one of the best and critically acclaimed actor today

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone

Deepika hails from a sports background as she is the daughter of ace badminton player Prakash Padukone. She stepped in Bollywood with a film opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Om Shanti Om

Source: Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut

Source: Bollywood

priyanka

Source: Bollywood

ranveer

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sanjeeda Sheikh’s ethnic style file deserves your attention

 Find Out More