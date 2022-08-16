Bollywood stars' fashion sense is always looked up to by the audience, but they are not always too good to follow. Have a look at a few bizarre looks of these film starsSource: Bollywood
Deepika Padukone hardly gives us bad outfits but this green and black dress was quite off for a red carpet lookSource: Bollywood
Mallika Sherawat’s fashion sense is not taken well by a lot of people. Here Mallika confused the audience whether it is a gown or some blunderSource: Bollywood
Ranveer Singh is always on the radar of fashion police for his different dressing style, but he was highly criticized for his white jumpsuit that covered him from head to toeSource: Bollywood
Shruti Hassan’s blue ruffle dress combined with beads was not at all impressive and gave her a dull look at the red carpetSource: Bollywood
Sonakshi’s black backless gown was an absolute disaster at the red carpetSource: Bollywood
Urvashi Rautela’s golden dress was trolled quite a lot as it looked like she added two huge spoons to complete her lookSource: Bollywood
At Cannes 2016, Aishwarya Bachchan paired a floral gown with lavender lipstick which was heavily disregarded by the audienceSource: Bollywood
