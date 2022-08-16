7 Bollywood stars who's outfits were a reason of laughter

Bollywood stars' fashion sense is always looked up to by the audience, but they are not always too good to follow. Have a look at a few bizarre looks of these film stars

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone hardly gives us bad outfits but this green and black dress was quite off for a red carpet look

Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat’s fashion sense is not taken well by a lot of people. Here Mallika confused the audience whether it is a gown or some blunder

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is always on the radar of fashion police for his different dressing style, but he was highly criticized for his white jumpsuit that covered him from head to toe

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Hassan’s blue ruffle dress combined with beads was not at all impressive and gave her a dull look at the red carpet

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi’s black backless gown was an absolute disaster at the red carpet

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela’s golden dress was trolled quite a lot as it looked like she added two huge spoons to complete her look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

At Cannes 2016, Aishwarya Bachchan paired a floral gown with lavender lipstick which was heavily disregarded by the audience

