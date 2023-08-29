From Dinosaur for Prabhas to Icon Star for Allu Arjun : Names given to South Indian stars by fans

With dedicated fan associations, these actors bask in unwavering attention and love from their supporters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023
Prabhas, who has garnered immense popularity, is fondly known as the Rebel Star. However right from Salaar teaser release, he's even been playfully referred to as Dinosaur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Known for his charismatic roles, Ajith Kumar is fondly addressed as ThalaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Often recognized for his charming looks, Mahesh Babu is lovingly referred to as the PrinceSource: Bollywoodlife.com
With a massive fan base, Vijay is endearingly called ThalapathySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Renowned for his stylish performances, Allu Arjun's fans affectionately call him Stylish StarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
With his versatile acting skills, Suriya is celebrated as Singam by his fansSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Praised for his exceptional talent, Dhanush is lovingly known as Kollywood Versatile HeroSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Known for his relatable performances, Nani is affectionately called Natural Star by his fansSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Renowned for his energetic roles, Ravi Teja's fans lovingly refer to him as the Mass MaharajaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Praised for his remarkable versatility, Vijay Sethupathi is fondly known as Makkal SelvanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
