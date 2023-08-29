From Dinosaur for Prabhas to Icon Star for Allu Arjun : Names given to South Indian stars by fans

With dedicated fan associations, these actors bask in unwavering attention and love from their supporters.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Prabhas

Prabhas, who has garnered immense popularity, is fondly known as the Rebel Star. However right from Salaar teaser release, he's even been playfully referred to as Dinosaur.

Ajith Kumar

Known for his charismatic roles, Ajith Kumar is fondly addressed as Thala

Mahesh Babu

Often recognized for his charming looks, Mahesh Babu is lovingly referred to as the Prince

Joseph Vijay

With a massive fan base, Vijay is endearingly called Thalapathy

Allu Arjun

Renowned for his stylish performances, Allu Arjun's fans affectionately call him Stylish Star

Suriya

With his versatile acting skills, Suriya is celebrated as Singam by his fans

Dhanush

Praised for his exceptional talent, Dhanush is lovingly known as Kollywood Versatile Hero

Nani

Known for his relatable performances, Nani is affectionately called Natural Star by his fans

Ravi Teja

Renowned for his energetic roles, Ravi Teja's fans lovingly refer to him as the Mass Maharaja

Vijay Sethupathi

Praised for his remarkable versatility, Vijay Sethupathi is fondly known as Makkal Selvan

