Expensive and luxurious things owned by MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni are one of the richest couples in the cricket industry, in the world.
Here, take a look at the expensive things that Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni have.
Reportedly MS Dhoni's net worth is around Rs 1030 crore.
Reportedly Sakshi Dhoni's net worth is around Rs 41 crore.
MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni have a big farmhouse in Jharkhand, Ranchi.
The cost of Dhoni's farmhouse reportedly is Rs 10 crore.
The pair has a house in Dehradun worth Rs 17.8 crore.
Dhoni has a Hummer H2, Audi Q7, Mitsubishi Pajero SFX, Land Rover Freelander, Mahindra Scorpio, Ferrari 599 GTO, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to name a few.
Dhoni also has Nissan Jonga, Pontiac Firebird Trans am, Mercedes Benz GLE, Rolls Royce Silver Shadow.
Dhoni has businesses in organic farming, drones, sportswear, and gyms to name a few.
The Dhoni's have earned the life they are living today.
Dhoni's business has a revenue of Rs 4 crore yearly.
