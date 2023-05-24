Expensive and luxurious things owned by MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023

Richest cricketer

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni are one of the richest couples in the cricket industry, in the world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhoni's luxurious life

Here, take a look at the expensive things that Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni have.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Net worth

Reportedly MS Dhoni's net worth is around Rs 1030 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sakshi Dhoni's net worth

Reportedly Sakshi Dhoni's net worth is around Rs 41 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farmhouse

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni have a big farmhouse in Jharkhand, Ranchi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farmhouse cost

The cost of Dhoni's farmhouse reportedly is Rs 10 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Costly house

The pair has a house in Dehradun worth Rs 17.8 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bike and car lover

Dhoni has a Hummer H2, Audi Q7, Mitsubishi Pajero SFX, Land Rover Freelander, Mahindra Scorpio, Ferrari 599 GTO, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to name a few.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Loves automobiles

Dhoni also has Nissan Jonga, Pontiac Firebird Trans am, Mercedes Benz GLE, Rolls Royce Silver Shadow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Businesses

Dhoni has businesses in organic farming, drones, sportswear, and gyms to name a few.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rich couple

The Dhoni's have earned the life they are living today.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Business revenue

Dhoni's business has a revenue of Rs 4 crore yearly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Nitesh Pandey to Sidharth Shukla; Actors who died due to heart attack

 

 Find Out More